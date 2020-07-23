No backup for striker Haaland next season, says Dortmund's Zorc

BERLIN, July 23 (Reuters) - Borussia Dortmund will not sign a backup for their main striker Erling Haaland, the club's sports director Michael Zorc said, pointing to a record goal haul in the league last season as proof of their strength in attack.

The 20-year-old Haaland joined in the winter break and managed an impressive 13 goals, contributing to a club record of 84, as Dortmund finished in second place behind Bayern Munich.

"We did not score few goals last season," Zorc told Kicker magazine on Thursday.

England international Jadon Sancho was their top scorer with 17 league goals and 16 assists, and him as well as Giovanni Reyna and Thorgan Hazard have been deployed as central strikers in the past.

"In this sense there is no longer the classic number nine (centre forward)," he said.

The club would need to act, however, should Sancho, whose contract runs until 2022, leave now. The 20-year-old has been linked with several top Premier League clubs.

"If he goes, then we would need to act," Zorc said. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

