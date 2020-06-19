Football

No champion declared following UAE Pro League cancellation

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

June 19 (Reuters) - The UAE Pro League will not crown a champion for the 2019-20 season after the decision to cancel the campaign due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, it said on Thursday.

Dubai-based Shabab Al Ahli were on top of the standings with 43 points from 19 games when the campaign was halted on March 15 to curb COVID-19. Thirteen-times league champions Al Ain were on 37 points in second place.

The league and the UAE Football Association also decided in an extraordinary general assembly meeting that no teams would be relegated from the 14-team top flight competition for the 2020-21 season.

Football

Former U.S. coach Arena says national anthem in pro leagues is 'inappropriate'

AN HOUR AGO

The participation of clubs in next season's Asian Football Confederation Champions League will be determined based on the results from the 2018-19 campaign, subject to those teams passing the AFC's sporting and licensing criteria. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin)

Football

Ozil must give his best to reclaim Arsenal starting spot: Arteta

3 HOURS AGO
Football

NZ's Phoenix cleared to travel to Australia for A-League resumption

4 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Beijing COVID-19 outbreak plunges CSL into fresh doubt

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Former U.S. coach Arena says national anthem in pro leagues is 'inappropriate'

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Ozil must give his best to reclaim Arsenal starting spot: Arteta

3 HOURS AGO
Football

NZ's Phoenix cleared to travel to Australia for A-League resumption

4 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Premier League

The Premier League is back: 9 things you can expect...

00:02:02
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Champions League holds key to Kai Havertz future as Chelsea move closer to deal - Euro Papers

00:01:21
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

Arteta reveals Mesut Ozil snub reason, discusses David Luiz and the importance of teams kneeling

00:01:00
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

‘White people need to apologise’ over treatment of black people says Pep Guardiola

00:01:12
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Premier League

Arteta reveals Mesut Ozil snub reason, discusses David Luiz and the importance of teams kneeling

20 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Carlo Ancelotti wants Thiago Silva at Everton plus one more PSG player - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 12:14
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Bayern make Real Madrid ace 'galactic' offer – Euro Papers

16/06/2020 AT 11:37
Play Icon
Formula 1

Mercedes defends design concept

17/09/2017 AT 10:32
Formula 1

Hamilton surprised McLaren didn't split sooner

16/09/2017 AT 09:12
Formula 1

Toro Rosso negotiates three-year Honda deal

14/09/2017 AT 10:52
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Haaland scores dramatic stoppage-time winner for Dortmund

14/06/2020 AT 21:47
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Emotional Djokovic in tears as he leaves Adria Tour in Belgrade

14/06/2020 AT 18:03
Play Icon
Play Icon
St. Moritz

'Unbelievable skiing!' - Goggia takes dramatic Super-G victory

14/12/2019 AT 10:05
Play Icon
Football

Parker: Matic is another giant signing for United, but their key player is under 6ft

01/08/2017 AT 13:25
Motorcycling

Smith won't need further surgery on injury

15/06/2017 AT 13:41
Malaysian Grand Prix

Pirelli goes softer with Malaysian GP tyres

15/06/2017 AT 10:51
View more

What's On

Previous articleFormer U.S. coach Arena says national anthem in pro leagues is 'inappropriate'
Next articleBeijing COVID-19 outbreak plunges CSL into fresh doubt