Football

No fans means less pressure on struggling players, says Watford's Foster

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

June 14 (Reuters) - The absence of fans at Premier League games could help players struggling for confidence when England's top flight resumes next week, Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster has said.

The league was suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will resume on June 17 at stadiums closed to spectators.

"You’re going to get players coming into form that haven't been in form all season or low in confidence and then suddenly thriving," Foster, 37, told the Guardian.

Football

Chelsea's Hudson-Odoi says to face no action on rape allegation

2 HOURS AGO

"I know for a fact that there are players that do feel massive pressure when they know they have 30-, 40-, 50,000 people watching them.

"You can just see it getting into their head. Not having the crowd there will, without doubt, benefit some people."

Watford defeated Championship side Brentford 2-0 in a friendly at Vicarage Road on Saturday, a game in which artificial crowd noise was piped in to the stadium.

"It really annoyed me," said Foster, who signed a new two-year contract with the club earlier this week.

"You can only play it at certain times, like when the ball goes out, when it would just come on and be really annoying."

Watford, who are 17th and above the relegation zone on goal difference, will restart their campaign at home to Leicester City on June 20. (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

Football

Behind closed doors proves no obstacle to selfie-seeking Messi fan

6 HOURS AGO
Football

Napoli coach Gattuso struggles with new regulations

7 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Chelsea's Hudson-Odoi says to face no action on rape allegation

2 HOURS AGO
Football

Behind closed doors proves no obstacle to selfie-seeking Messi fan

6 HOURS AGO
Football

Napoli coach Gattuso struggles with new regulations

7 HOURS AGO
Football

Messi leads Barca to flying return against Mallorca

7 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Transfers

Kante 'is on the market', Real Madrid ready to pounce - Euro Papers

00:01:46
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Fans cheer as Juventus and AC Milan return to action

00:01:08
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Suarez not fit to play 90 minutes - Setien

00:00:36
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Future Old Trafford arrival frees Pogba for Madrid move – Euro Papers

00:01:28
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Tennis

Ball kid wins point against Djokovic with delightful drop shot at Adria Tour

14 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Djokovic warms up by dancing with DJ and pianist before Adria Tour match

14 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Watch the Adria Tour live on Eurosport

YESTERDAY AT 22:30
Play Icon
Eurosport

EUROSPORT PRIVACY POLICY

25/01/2018 AT 13:20
UEFA Women's Championship

Martens steers Netherlands to win over Sweden and semi-final spot

29/07/2017 AT 13:05
Football

The Warm-Up: Rooney's rough opening night, Lionesses roar into quarters

28/07/2017 AT 06:47
Play Icon
Tennis

Watch the Ultimate Tennis Showdown live on Eurosport

YESTERDAY AT 22:26
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Future Old Trafford arrival frees Pogba for Madrid move – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 11:27
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cricket

Darren Sammy ‘angry and degraded’ by nickname

09/06/2020 AT 10:19
Play Icon
Snooker

Murphy, Bingham reach China Open second round

27/03/2017 AT 12:02
Premier League

Sanchez must quit rudderless Arsenal, where Wenger punishes winners

05/03/2017 AT 19:54
Motorcycling

Rookie Folger surprised with rapid test pace

19/02/2017 AT 12:22
View more

What's On

Previous articleChelsea's Hudson-Odoi says to face no action on rape allegation