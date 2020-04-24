Football

No league title awarded this season, says Dutch FA

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

AMSTERDAM, April 24 (Reuters) - No top-flight Dutch soccer league title will be awarded this season after the COVID-19 pandemic brought the campaign to a premature close, the Dutch FA (KNVB) said on Friday.

It is the first time since 1945 that there will be no league champions in the Netherlands.

Ajax Amsterdam and AZ Alkmaar were handed places in next season’s Champions League, the FA statement added. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Turkey plans to resume Super League in June - mediaTurkey plans to resume Super League in June - media
Football

Turkey plans to resume Super League in June - media

AN HOUR AGO
Playing for Hammarby unlikely, but Ibrahimovic keeps door slightly ajarPlaying for Hammarby unlikely, but Ibrahimovic keeps door slightly ajar
Football

Playing for Hammarby unlikely, but Ibrahimovic keeps door slightly ajar

AN HOUR AGO
AJAX AMSTERDAM, AZ ALKMAAR QUALIFY FOR NEXT SEASON'S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE - DUTCH FA STATEMENTAJAX AMSTERDAM, AZ ALKMAAR QUALIFY FOR NEXT SEASON'S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE - DUTCH FA STATEMENT
Football

AJAX AMSTERDAM, AZ ALKMAAR QUALIFY FOR NEXT SEASON'S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE - DUTCH FA STATEMENT

AN HOUR AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Latest Videos

Most popular

View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleNo Dutch league title awarded this season - reports
Next articlePlaying for Hammarby unlikely, but Ibrahimovic keeps door slightly ajar