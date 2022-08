Football

'No Lewandowski no problem' - Sadio Mane set to make Bundesliga debut for Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich's players - including Sadio Mane, who will be making his Bundesliga debut - trained on Thursday ahead of their season opener away to Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt on Friday. Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann will be hoping that the arrival of Mane from England's Liverpool can compensate for the loss of Polish striker Robert Lewandowski.

