Football

'No limits' - Kylian Mbappe eyes more success with Paris Saint-Germain after Coupe de France win over Monaco

Kylian Mbappe helped Paris Saint-Germain lift the Coupe de France thanks to a 2-0 win over Monaco. The 22-year-old forward assisted on Mauro Icardi's first-half goal, before scoring himself with nine minutes left at the Stade de France.

00:00:42, 2 hours ago