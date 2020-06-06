The latest round of tests for Covid-19 in the Premier League produced no positives, the league said on Saturday.

A total of 1,195 tests were carried out on Thursday and Friday, the sixth round of tests since players from England's 20 top-flight clubs returned to training.

The previous rounds of testing produced 13 positives.

No Premier League matches have taken place since March because of the coronavirus pandemic, which has led to more than 50,000 deaths according to a Reuters tally this week based on official sources, but a restart is scheduled for June 17.

The first matches to take place will be Manchester City vs Arsenal and Aston Villa vs Sheffield United before a full round of matches on the weekend of June 19.

All games will be played behind closed doors.

