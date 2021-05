Football

'No one more disappointed than Sergio Aguero' - Pep Guardiola after Manchester City loss to Chelsea

Pep Guardiola diplomatically summed up his teams response to Sergio Aguero's missed penalty against Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday, saying everyone was 'disappointed.' "He (Sergio Aguero) was convinced, but he missed. Everyone is disappointed, but the first disappointed is him, it's part of you know it. He's a sensible guy."

00:00:41, 41 minutes ago