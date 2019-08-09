No passport, no travel for Wolves forward Traore

The Premier League side managed fine without the Spaniard, beating Pyunik 4-0 in their qualifying round third leg match in the capital Yerevan.

The Wolverhampton Express and Star reported that Traore, 23, had turned up at the airport with an identity card as his only travel document.

"He had a problem with his passport...he didn't know. It's impossible to travel with an ID card so he couldn't travel with us. He'll join us for the next game," the manager told reporters.

Traore should have less trouble with that one, the return leg being at Molineux on Aug. 15. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)