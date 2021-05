Football

"No problem at all" - Pep Guardiola on UEFA decision to move Champions League final to Portugal

Pep Guardiola insisted on Thursday that he had no problem with the UEFA Champions League final being moved from Istanbul to Porto. Guardiola's City face fellow Premier League side Chelsea in the final as they look to lift the trophy for the first time. The location of the game is set to be be moved due to COVID restrictions.

