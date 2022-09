Football

'No rift' between Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, insists PSG head coach Christophe Galtier

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Christophe Galtier insisted on Friday that there is no rift between Kylian Mbappe and Neymar following Tuesday's 2-1 win over Juventus in the Champions League. Neymar was left fuming after Mbappe opted to go for what would have been a hat-trick goal against the 'Old Lady' rather than passing the ball to his team-mate for a simple tap-in.

00:01:42, an hour ago