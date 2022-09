Football

No Sergio Ramos, no Ansu Fati as Spain prepare for Nations League

Spain gathered at their training base in Madrid on Monday (19th September) to begin their preparation for two upcoming Nations League matches. The most noticeable absence is Ansu Fati, who is playing limited minutes for Barcelona but expected to be in Qatar. Nor did Luis Enrique opt for former captain Sergio Ramos, who after a long injury lay-off is back to playing for Paris Saint-Germain.

