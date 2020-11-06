Pickford has been named in the England squad for this month's friendly against Ireland and Nations League meetings with Belgium and Iceland.

"When people say I have been loyal to him, he has deserved that. His performances for us have been excellent, so that has not been a difficult decision for me," Southgate told a news conference on Thursday.

transfers Pochettino and Allegri interested in Man Utd job - Paper Round 4 HOURS AGO

"We have some competition for places but I would have to say that there is nobody who I think is challenging seriously at the moment to push him out of that position.

"In terms of how his club are looking after him, he has got a hugely experienced manager there who has won everything in the game. He is in a very good place."

Pickford has also faced intense criticism for a challenge on Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk that left the Dutch defender needing knee surgery and Southgate said he had spoken to the goalkeeper about it.

"I recognised it had been a very high-profile situation. I just felt it would be an appropriate call to make to see how he was," Southgate added.

"This has been a difficult period for Pickford in terms of the spotlight on that particular challenge and because of the profile of the player involved in it but it's disappointing to see a player like that miss football." (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

Europa League 'I expect more' - Mourinho on Europa League win 5 HOURS AGO