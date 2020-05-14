Football

No spitting or kissing the ball, says CONMEBOL

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
27 minutes ago | Updated 25 minutes ago

ASUNCION, May 14 (Reuters) - Teams competing in South America's Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana have been told players must avoid spitting and kissing the ball as part of new rules published by the region's football governing body (CONMEBOL) to combat COVID-19.

The two flagship tournaments were suspended in March due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus and new start dates have still to be decided.

CONMEBOL also said in a statement that players must not blow mucus from their nose or swap shirts after the game, and they must use their own personal water bottles. In addition, face masks must be worn when giving post-match interviews and by substitutes on the bench. (Reporting by Daniela Desantis, writing by Andrew Downie)

Premier League

No players to be forced back into Premier League duty - Paper Round

6 HOURS AGO
Football

Dele Alli robbed at knifepoint after home intrusion

6 HOURS AGO
Football

No training until May 25, EFL tells clubs

8 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Latest Videos

Most popular

View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleNo players to be forced back into Premier League duty - Paper Round