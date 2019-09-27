Nobbs: England is my next journey

The Arsenal and England midfielder missed the World Cup in the summer due to an ACL injury picked up last November but was called up to the national side by Phil Neville on Tuesday following her return to fitness.

The Lionesses take on Brazil and Portugal during the next international break in early October, with the former taking place at the Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough - the club Nobbs first joined as a youngster looking to make her breakthrough in the game.

And the Stockton-born midfielder knows making her England return in her beloved North East will be a very special feeling.

"It's pretty special that the first game is in the North East. I don't think we could have planned it any better with my first call-up," said Nobbs after coming on as a substitute in Arsenal's UWCL victory on Thursday night.

"I've been knuckling down to be a part of this Arsenal team and get minutes on the pitch and build on that.

"Hopefully, England is my next journey. I'm really privileged to be back with the [national] team and I can't wait to put the England kit back on."

She has made multiple appearances off the bench, but Nobbs has only played one full 90 minutes for Arsenal since coming back from injury.

And with competition fierce in the Lionesses midfield, the 26-year-old is not sure how much time she'll get for her country on her return to international set-up.

"I don’t know what my game time will be, but right now I want to be back in that squad, training well and if I get a chance to be on the pitch with that England shirt, that'll be a privileged moment for me," added Nobbs.

"My first step is going and just making sure that I keep my head down and keep working hard."

Arsenal coach Joe Montemurro believes Nobbs fully deserves her call-up to Phil Neville's squad.

"It's great for England, and even better for us to have her back," said the Australian manager.

"I've seen Jordan really grow up over the last ten months. It was tough on her, so the mental growth has been amazing, and she understands where she's at, and that at this half of the season we have to manage it [the recovery] and make sure she's not at risk."

