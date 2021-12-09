Football

'Nobody can be happy' - Thomas Tuchel wants 'higher level' from Chelsea after Champions League draw at Zenit

Thomas Tuchel: "It's very easy. We need a higher level of sprints, a higher level of sprints, a higher level of run, a higher level of intensity, concentration level. It's as easy, it's the basics, the basics need to be pushed onto a higher level while we are in the lead and it cannot drop just because we are in the lead. And this is what's happening right now to us."

00:01:14, 43 minutes ago