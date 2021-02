Football

'Nobody has to worry about me,' says Jurgen Klopp ahead of Leipzig v Liverpool

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has claimed that he is OK to continue as manager of the club despite a recent emotional press conference following a weekend defeat to Leicester City in the Premier League. Klopp admitted that he thinks the side are now out of the running for the 2020/2021 title race after the loss.

