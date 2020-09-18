Three players had to be withdrawn prior to the second round qualifier after testing positive for COVID-19 while a fourth showed symptoms and was excluded as a precaution.

"Three lads have turned up tonight and they're not well," Morrison told British media after the Welsh champions' 1-0 defeat at the Racecourse Ground.

Football Veart handed Adelaide United coaching job on two-year deal AN HOUR AGO

"And it's like, 'Lads I don't want to hear it. I can't hear it tonight that you're ill ... Let's just get through it'.

"I've been told that before the game and we've had to turn a blind eye to it and then you would have never noticed that anyone there tonight wasn't feeling great." (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

Football Nuno impressed with Wolves' signings despite Cup exit 2 HOURS AGO