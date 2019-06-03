Northampton seal deal for MK Dons midfielder Watson

Northampton have signed midfielder Ryan Watson from MK Dons.

The 25-year-old, who has had two previous spells on loan with the Cobblers, has agreed a two-year contract.

“Ryan is a player we looked at signing in January so we are pleased to get this deal done now,” manager Keith Curle told the club website.

“He performed well for MK Dons last season and I know he will fit in well here.

“He is a good age with a good amount of experience but with a lot of ambition to enjoy further success too and hopefully he can achieve that here.”