LIVE

Ballymena United - Linfield

Northern Irish Premiership - 14 February 2020

Northern Irish Premiership – Follow the Football match between Ballymena United and Linfield live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 14 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers David Jeffrey or David Healy? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Ballymena United and Linfield? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Ballymena United vs Linfield. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

