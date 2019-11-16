Cliftonville
    -
    15:00
    16/11/19
    Solitude
    Ballymena United
      Northern Irish Premiership • Day 16
      Knockout stages
      avant-match

      LIVE
      Cliftonville - Ballymena United
      Northern Irish Premiership - 16 November 2019

      Northern Irish Premiership – Follow the Football match between Cliftonville and Ballymena United live with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 16 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
      Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Paddy McLaughlin or David Jeffrey? Find out by following our live matchcast.

      Have your say by voting on who will win between Cliftonville and Ballymena United? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
      Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Cliftonville vs Ballymena United. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

          
      30
      Highlights 
       
       Remove

      No comments for this event.

      0 comment