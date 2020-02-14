LIVE

Warrenpoint Town - Institute FC

Northern Irish Premiership - 14 February 2020

Northern Irish Premiership – Follow the Football match between Warrenpoint Town and Institute FC live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 14 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.





Have your say by voting on who will win between Warrenpoint Town and Institute FC? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Warrenpoint Town vs Institute FC. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

