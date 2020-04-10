Norwich agree three-year deal with Luxembourg forward Sinani

Norwich were bottom of the standings before the Premier League was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. Last week the club furloughed staff members -- including part-time and casual staff -- as a cost-cutting measure.

Sinani, who has scored 14 goals in 16 matches in Luxembourg's top flight this season, will join the English side ahead of the 2020-21 season and his contract will keep him at the club until 2023.

The 23-year-old also scored four goals in the Europa League group stage this season which included a brace against Spanish side Sevilla.

"We're all happy that we're able to sign Danel, he's a young player full of potential," Norwich boss Daniel Farke said in a staement.

" "He's pretty interesting because he can play more or less all offensive positions. He also has great ability in terms of end product, scoring many goals and delivering many assists." "

The season is suspended until at least April 30 with Norwich six points from the safety zone.