Norwich's Farke says turned down job offers this season

LONDON, July 3 (Reuters) - Norwich City manager Daniel Farke said he has turned down job offers before and during the season but has no regrets despite his side being bottom of the Premier League.

Farke was widely-praised for the style of football Norwich played in gaining promotion last season, but they are seven points adrift of the safety zone with six games left.

"It is no secret, I turned down other offers. Offers that might have been easier, in terms of doing the job. But I have too much love for this club now," the German told a virtual news conference on Friday ahead of Saturday's home clash with Brighton & Hove Albion -- seemingly a must-win game.

Football Bayern Munich wary of Leverkusen's speed ahead of German Cup final, says Hansi Flick AN HOUR AGO

"It wasn't an option for me to leave before or during the season. I'm proud and blessed to have the trust."

Norwich have lost all three games since the restart of the Premier League, but Farke says he will stick to his principles, even if that means a return to the second-tier.

"We never try to park the bus -- these players aren't made for that. We have to attack the game and be brave," he said.

Norwich refused to splash out big money on signings ahead of the season -- a policy that made them favourites for the drop.

But Farke says it was the right call.

"I'm convinced I'm at the right place. I knew this way could happen, for us to get stick for not investing more," he said.

"The key people in the club are right for the mid and long-term success at Norwich. It's important they have the trust.

"It's important for us to try to become an established Premier League club by sticking to our philosophies because we're the only self-funding club on this level."

With the three clubs immediately above them facing tough away fixtures this weekend, a home game against Brighton offers Farke's team perhaps their last chance to apply some pressure.

They have central defender Timm Klose back from suspension but midfielder Moritz Leitner will miss the rest of the season. (Reporting by Martyn Herman Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Football FIFA investigating West Ham over Haller transfer 2 HOURS AGO