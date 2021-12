Football

'Not acceptable' - Angry Max Allegri scolds Juventus players despite Champions League win over Malmo

Juventus boss Max Allegri: "The team played well in the first half. In the second half the mental attitude was wrong, we made a lot of mistakes. We also created many chances and this is another thing we have to improve. We have to remain calm but at the same time it's not acceptable to have such a low percentage of goals scored with so many chances created."

00:01:04, an hour ago