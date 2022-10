Football

'Not easy task to beat Real Madrid' - Carlo Ancelotti after late 1-1 draw with Shakhtar in UCL

Antonio Rudiger equalized in the fifth minute of injury time on Tuesday to rescue a 1-1 draw for Real Madrid at Shakhtar Donetsk and secure a spot for the defending champions in the Champions League knockout stage. And Carlo Ancelotti has praised his side’s never-say-die attitude.

00:01:15, 10 minutes ago