Gary Neville wants more transparency from the Premier League surrounding the issue of club ownership, after it was revealed that Roman Abramovich is looking to sell Chelsea

Neville believes football fans have a right to know the processes surrounding the Premier League’s acceptance of new ownership regimes at clubs, and once again called out for an independent regulator to be introduced.

He told Sky Sports: “What I would say is that football is on the brink here; it has been for a few years now and that's why I've been calling for an independent regulator.

“I'm not against Saudi Arabian money coming into Newcastle, and I know Newcastle fans have welcomed that money coming in to transform their football club, because in their mind they had a very poor English owner.

“However, what I believe should be the right of all football fans in this country, including Newcastle fans, is to know what was the criteria Saudi Arabians had to get through to be accepted into English football? Where was the independence? Where was the transparency?

“The Premier League at this moment in time is a closed shop around these matters and it's just not good enough.”

The former Manchester United captain focused more on Chelsea in particular, and stressed that there needs to be more clarity on ownership in a general sense instead of solely looking at foreign investment.

“I’ve had a lot of Chelsea fans come up in my timeline in the past couple of days since I gave him [Abramovich] a hard time over his charity trustees comments on Sunday at the final," he said.

“Obviously he's got the money and irrespective of whether you like the idea of Russian money coming into the Premier League or not, Roman Abramovich has been a very good owner for Chelsea Football Club, and there are worse owners in English football.

“My hometown football club, Bury, had a terrible owner who sent them bust. Derby's owners at this moment in time are British. We've got an issue in football around ownership generally, not just with international ownership.”

