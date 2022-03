Football

'Not right to speak about fair, unfair' - Antonio Conte criticises Mikel Arteta's fixture complaints

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has hit out at his opposite number at Arsenal Mikel Arteta for complaining about his side's fixture list. Arteta criticised the Premier League for scheduling Arsenal's game against Aston Villa on Saturday lunchtime after playing Liverpool on Wednesday night.

