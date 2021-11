Football

'Not the information I have' - Barcelona boss Xavi on Sergio Aguero's rumoured retirement from football

Xavi: "About Kun Aguero I don't know anything. I spoke to him the other day and what came out is not certain. We don't have this information. We are in touch with him and we will follow the evolution of what he had and hopefully he can keep playing football. This is the information I have. I don't know where it came from (the news about Aguero's retirement)."

00:01:20, 9 minutes ago