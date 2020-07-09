Nothing's impossible, says Hernandez as Mallorca keep escape bid alive

MADRID, July 9 (Reuters) - Mexican forward Cucho Hernandez insists "nothing is impossible" as Real Mallorca's late bid for La Liga survival received a boost with a 2-0 victory over Levante at Son Moix on Thursday.

Hernandez, on loan from Premier League club Watford, gave Mallorca a first-half lead and Japanese midfielder Kubo secured their second win in three games late on.

With three matches remaining Mallorca are third-bottom of the standings, three points behind Alaves who face Real Madrid on Friday.

"If (the fans) believe, we'll believe even more. We're working collectively in order to achieve our target. We have to play against difficult teams, but we'll work because nothing is impossible and we believe in our goal," Hernandez said.

Mallorca achieved back-to-back promotions to return to the top flight they departed in 2013 but have struggled despite notable results such as a home win over leaders Real Madrid.

Their home clash against Levante was must-win and victory at least kept them in touch. Vicente Moreno's side face Sevilla away next before hosting Granada and finishing at Osasuna.

"We haven't bothered to do the math," Hernandez said. "If you win your games, I'm sure some of those above will mess up.

"With today's victory we put pressure on our rivals and now we have to think about Sunday's game (v Sevilla)."

Coach Moreno said his side would purely focus on winning as many points as possible.

"The most important thing is that the players leave everything out there," he said. "The joy is in the reward and that effort in itself has been rewarded.

"We will get no respite and must now think of Sevilla."

Mallorca have 32 points and Alaves 35, with Celta Vigo and Eibar on 36. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)

