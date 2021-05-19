Football

'Nothing wrong with crowd reaction' - Ryan Mason on Tottenahm fans booing during loss to Aston Villa

Tottenham Hotspur interim head coach Ryan Mason said there was "nothing wrong" with their supporters' hostile reaction after their 2-1 home defeat by Aston Villa on Wednesday. Star striker Harry Kane was spared the fans' wrath though as he completed a lap of honour that some took as a long goodbye to the supporters after stories emerged this week he is looking for a move.

00:00:29, 33 minutes ago