Nottingham Forest cruise past Huddersfield Town as race for play-offs hots up

Nottingham Forest beat Huddersfield Town 3-1 to move into fourth position in the Championship table.

A quickfire brace from Lewis Grabban and a late effort from Ryan Yates ensured that Forest move up into fourth while Huddersfield – who had Juninho Bacuna sent off to compound a difficult day – could suffer the ignominy of back-to-back relegations. They sit 22nd after a third straight loss.

The win means Forest leapfrog Fulham, who drop to fifth from third, following a 3-0 loss to league leaders Leeds on Saturday, with Brentford, 1-0 winners at second-placed West Brom on Friday night, moving up to third some five points shy of the Baggies.

Derby County’s hopes of a late play-off surge were boosted by a 2-1 win at Reading, with efforts from Wayne Rooney and Tom Lawrence enough to secure the thee points. The Rams were flirting with relegation upon Rooney’s arrival in January but are now three points off the play-offs.

Elsewhere on Sunday, Sheffield Wednesday are up to 13th after they held on to beat Bristol City 2-1. The visitors were two up courtesy of goals from Connor Wickham and then Massimo Luongo following some lamentable set-piece defending from the Robins. Nahki Wells cut the arrears with just over 20 minutes to go but Wednesday held on for the win.

FRIDAY

Brentford 1 – 0 West Bromwich Albion

SATURDAY

Charlton Athletic 1 – 0 Queens Park Rangers

Preston North End 1 – 3 Cardiff City

Swansea City 0 – 1 Luton Town

Barnsley 0 – 0 Millwall

Derby County 2 – 1 Reading

Birmingham City 3 – 3 Hull City

Leeds United 3 – 0 Fulham

Stoke City 0 – 2 Middlesbrough

Wigan Athletic 2 – 0 Blackburn Rovers

SUNDAY

Bristol City 1 - 2 Sheffield Wednesday

Nottingham Forest 3 - 1 Huddersfield Town

