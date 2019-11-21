The result means France are eliminated from the competition and Argentina progress as one of the best second-placed teams.

Djokovic coasted through the first set, breaking Paire early and holding on serve, before breaking early in the second and taking full control.

The Serbian world no 2 then breezed to a second set victory to take the match, barely breaking a sweat and looking very comfortable on court as he put his country into the next round.

Serbia's Filip Krajinovic had early given Serbia 1-0 lead by winning their opening singles rubber, beating Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 7-5 7-6.

Serbia and Argentina join Russia, Canada, Spain, Australia and Germany in the quarters.

If Dan Evans beats Alexander Bublik then GB will advance and take the last spot.