Football

'Numbers say we're playing well' - Carlo Ancelotti gives happy evaluation as Real Madrid clear at top of Liga

Carlo Ancelotti: "These numbers say that we're playing well and this game showed it as well I think. Playing at a tough ground against a good team, where we played well and deserved the victory because we played good football. And also the lead itself is because we're showing we're a solid team and finding continuity in our results."

00:01:27, 14 minutes ago