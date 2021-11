Football

Nuno Espirito Santo, Tottenham manager: 'We have to improve, all of us - as a team we have to do much better'

Nuno Espirito Santo, Tottenham manager: "We have to improve, all of us. It's not about individually. As a team we have to do much better. It's not only about our offensive game. We are vulnerable in defence. We concede. We keep the ball, yes, we make 10 shots, none of them on goal. We have to be more accurate. So we have to improve. We have to improve."

00:01:46, 34 minutes ago