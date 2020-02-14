Nuno still waiting for new Wolves contract offer

Nuno, whose current deal expires in 2021, guided Wolves to the Championship title in 2018 before helping them finish seventh in the Premier League last season.

Wolves are competing in the top half of the table again this season and are also into the round of 32 in the Europa League, where they face Espanyol on Thursday.

"I have had no proposal. I have one year more, I don't think about that," Nuno told reporters ahead of Wolves' home game against Leicester City on Friday.

"They (the fans) can be assured that every day, this is my obsession. Wolves is my obsession. It is my life. I don't think about anything else."

