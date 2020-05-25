Football

NWSL clubs to begin small group training

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

May 25 (Reuters) - The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) said on Monday that clubs can begin small group training sessions as long as they observe local and state government safety requirements put in place to block the spread of COVID-19.

Phase Two of the NWSL's "Return to Play Phased Protocol" will allow teams to train in groups of up to eight and progress to full team training after five days.

Players will also be allowed access to weight rooms, training and meeting rooms.

Premier League

Dyche expecting odd results when Premier League resumes

AN HOUR AGO

"Following the advice and counsel of our medical advisors, the NWSL is pleased to be taking the next steps to safely return to competition," NWSL commissioner Lisa Baird said in a statement on the league's website.

Before being allowed into club facilities all players and staff will have to undergo strict testing procedures including tests for antibodies and daily temperature screening.

Players will be required to arrive in their training gear and wear masks when arriving and departing the facility.

The NWSL could be among the first North American sport leagues to resume play with reports it is targeting a late June return and a single city month-long tournament.

The tournament will take place at Rio Tinto Stadium and Zions Bank Stadium in suburban Salt Lake City, Utah, with "regular" COVID-19 testing expected for all participants, according to the Salt Lake Tribune. (Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto. Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Football

Burnley boss Dyche expecting odd results when Premier League resumes

AN HOUR AGO
Bundesliga

German FA chief calls for player salary cap to help keep fans

2 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Premier League

Dyche expecting odd results when Premier League resumes

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Burnley boss Dyche expecting odd results when Premier League resumes

AN HOUR AGO
Bundesliga

German FA chief calls for player salary cap to help keep fans

2 HOURS AGO
Liga

Atletico's Felix hurts knee in training

3 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Transfers

Dembele holds key to Barca's Pjanic swoop - Euro Papers

00:01:32
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Werner fires hat-trick as Leipzig thrash Mainz as Ausburg deepen Schalke’s woes

00:02:21
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Highlights: Bayern exact revenge on Frankfurt with five-goal showing

00:01:34
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Barca boss gives Neymar fresh hope of a Nou Camp return – Euro Papers

00:01:05
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Tennis

When Nadal got annoyed by a baby - Roland-Garros 2019

YESTERDAY AT 09:00
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Pjanic turns down Chelsea in order to seal 'dream' move - Euro Papers

22/05/2020 AT 10:54
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Toni Nadal explains what makes Rafa's forehand so unique and special

22/05/2020 AT 09:14
Play Icon
Formula 1

Ericsson wants to be in more competitive car

16/08/2017 AT 17:08
Horse Racing

Dschingis Secret wins Longines Grosser Preis von Berlin at Hoppegarten

14/08/2017 AT 22:59
Football

Philippe Coutinho not included in Liverpool’s Champions League squad

14/08/2017 AT 09:56
Play Icon
Transfers

No Mbappe? Real Madrid look to Liverpool for Plan B – Euro Papers

21/05/2020 AT 10:27
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

60 Second Pro: The secrets to stringing Rafa's rackets

20/05/2020 AT 15:37
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'How do I beat Roger?' - 'Rafa Nadal' interviews John McEnroe

20/05/2020 AT 12:27
Play Icon
Football

The Warm-Up: Chastened champions, El Clasico, Jonjo Shelvey’s head goes

14/08/2017 AT 06:32
World Championships

London braced for Bolt's farewell

12/08/2017 AT 12:34
Australian Open

Wawrinka and Tsonga argue in French – so what did they say?

24/01/2017 AT 08:36
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleBurnley boss Dyche expecting odd results when Premier League resumes