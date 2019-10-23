NWSL to add expansion franchise in Louisville, Kentucky

The team will begin playing in the 2021 season against the NWSL's existing nine teams inside Lynn Family Stadium, a nearly 14,000-seat stadium expected to open next year.

The announcement comes less than a week before the NWSL championship game in Cary, North Carolina, and amid growing passion for the sport in America. The U.S. women's national soccer team clinched their second back-to-back World Cup title this summer.

The league saw average attendance of more than 7,300 during the 2019 season, up from roughly 4,000 in 2014. (Reporting by Amy Tennery; Editing by Paul Tait)