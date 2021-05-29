Hammarby IF - Kristianstads DFF

Follow the OBOS Damallsvenskan live Football match between Hammarby IF and Kristianstads DFF with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 29 May 2021.





Catch the latest Hammarby IF and Kristianstads DFF news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Hammarby IF and Kristianstads DFF. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

