Kristianstads DFF
    -
    17:30
    04/06/21
    Kristianstads Fotbollsarena
    FC Rosengård
      OBOS Damallsvenskan • Day 8
      Scores
      avant-match

      Kristianstads DFF - FC Rosengård

      Follow the OBOS Damallsvenskan live Football match between Kristianstads DFF and FC Rosengård with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 4 June 2021.


      Catch the latest Kristianstads DFF and FC Rosengård news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.
      Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Kristianstads DFF and FC Rosengård. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

          
      30
      Highlights 
       
       Remove

      No comments for this event.