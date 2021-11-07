IK Start - Ranheim IL

Follow the OBOS-ligaen live Football match between IK Start and Ranheim IL with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 7 November 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Sindre Tjelmeland or Hugo Pereira? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest IK Start and Ranheim IL news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for IK Start and Ranheim IL. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

