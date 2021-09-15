KFUM Oslo
    -
    16:00
    15/09/21
    KFUM-Arena
    Fredrikstad FK
      OBOS-ligaen • Day 18
      Knockout stages
      avant-match

      KFUM Oslo - Fredrikstad FK

      Follow the OBOS-ligaen live Football match between KFUM Oslo and Fredrikstad FK with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:00 on 15 September 2021.
      Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Jørgen Isnes or Bjørn Johansen? Find out by following our live matchcast.

