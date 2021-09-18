Strømmen IF - HamKam Fotball

Follow the OBOS-ligaen live Football match between Strømmen IF and HamKam Fotball with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 18 September 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Ole Martin Nesselquist or Kjetil Rekdal? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Strømmen IF and HamKam Fotball news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Strømmen IF and HamKam Fotball. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

