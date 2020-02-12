Ighalo moved to Manchester from Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua, and while he did not live or work in Wuhan - the province where the disease spread - United have taken precautions.

The striker did not travel with the squad to a warm weather camp in Spain - partly due to concerns over infection and also due to fears over the tightening of border restrictions in relation to the illness.

And he has also not trained at the club's training ground in Carrington, instead training with a personal coach at the Taekwondo Centre in MAnchester.

Ighalo will be introduced to United training once the advised 14-day incubation period has passed, and could be available to make his debut against Chelsea on Monday.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer explained the situation about the training camp, saying:

" Odion will stay in Manchester, because since he has come from China in the last 14 days, the news of the virus there means we're not sure if he's going to be allowed back into England if he leaves the country again. So he's staying here working with a personal coach on an individual programme and his family then can settle in England as well. That's a plus. "

"Of course, he might have liked to have come with the players and got to know them," Solskjaer added. "But we don’t want to take that risk [of potential border restrictions tightening]."