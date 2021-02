Football

'Of course I'd like to meet Molde' - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Manchester United's Europa League draw

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gives his reaction after Manchester United progressed into the last 16 of the Europa League. "Of course I'd like to meet Molde. I spoke to Erling (Moe) this morning and they had loads of injuries, some illness, the stage of the season they're at, that must be the performance of the round to go through against Hoffenheim."

