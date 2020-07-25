James Toseland (2/2)
Day 4, Sheffield
'Of course I'm worried' - Thomas Tuchel on Kylian Mbappe's injury
Kylian Mbappe limps off in tears with an injury prompts a PSG mass brawl.
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is pleased with the position his team is in before the final game of the season.
In today's Euro Papers could Inter Milan actually pull off signing Lionel Messi? Surely not?
Leroy Sane says he will be 'happy' for Manchester City if they win the Champions League this season, having left to join Bayern Munich.
Leeds United took to the street in an open-top bus to celebrate their Championship title win with fans, despite urging them to stay at home.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has his eyes set on a surprise signing to complete his Manchester United midfield, according to reports in France.
Liverpool fans celebrate their club's Premier League title wildly outside Anfield with many not respecting social distancing.
Frank Lampard bemoans Chelsea's 'individual and collective errors' in their Premier League clash against Liverpool.
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp reflects on a 'very special night' for the club after they ended their Premier League-winning season with victory over Chelsea.