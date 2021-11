Football

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after Manchester United loss to City: 'We need to come out like a hurt animal v Watford'

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: "It's very disappointing and it feels like after last week we made a step or two forward. Results-wise it's a big step backwards. But it's probably for me a way of losing that we don't like. When you lose a game against a good team, you want to see a better Man United team than that."

