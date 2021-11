Football

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer compares Cristiano Ronaldo to Jordan after he rescued Man Utd

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer compared Cristiano Ronaldo to Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan after the Portuguese forward once again bailed out Manchester United with a stoppage-time equaliser to secure a 2-2 draw away to Atalanta in the Champions League on Tuesday.

00:01:19, an hour ago