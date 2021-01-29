Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has condemned the racist abuse directed at Anthony Martial and Alex Tuanzebe and called for social media platforms to take action.

The pair were targeted on Instagram after the club's 2-1 defeat to Sheffield United, with users posting racist comments and pictures on their pictures.

Solskjaer wants the Premier League to stick with their anti-racism campaign, and expressed his disgust at the abuse the two players suffered.

"It's just incredible we have these scenes still, this abuse in 2021," Solskjaer told a news conference ahead of Saturday's trip to Arsenal.

"We've been campaigning for a long time now with the Premier League and I think it's working, but there are still some people that haven't got it. They hide behind social media, be anonymous and it's unacceptable and it's disgusting.

"They're not Man United fans when this happens. We're all standing behind every single one of our players."

With additional reporting from Reuters

