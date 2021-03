Football

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: David Moyes has done a 'tremendous' job at West Ham United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has praised former Manchester United manager David Moyes for his work at current club West Ham. The Hammers are currently fifth in the Premier League, two points behind Chelsea in the final Champions League qualification place and with a game in hand. Moyes returns to Old Trafford on Sunday night nearly eight years after succeeding Sir Alex Ferguson as manager at United.

00:00:38, 3 hours ago